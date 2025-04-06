Media

CBS Presses Howard Lutnick on Penguin Tariffs: ‘Did You Use AI?’

PAY UP, PENGUINS

“The idea is that there are no countries left off,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

Barry Levitt
Barry Levitt 

Freelance Writer

CBS News host Margaret Brennan took Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to task over Trump’s baffling “Liberation Day” tariffs.

“Why are the Heard and McDonald Islands, which don’t export to the United States and are quite literally inhabited by penguins—why do they face 10% tariffs?” Brennan asked. “Did you use AI to generate this?”

Lutnick laughed off the accusation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No!” he said. “The idea is that there are no countries left off.”

Trump Tariffed Desert Island Penguins Due to Dumb MistakeBIRD BRAINS
Isabel van Brugen
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs".

Brennan pressed Lutnick on the inclusion of the Heard and McDonald Islands.

Not only are the islands exclusively inhabited by penguins, but there hasn’t been a recorded visit by a human being in nearly 10 years, making Lutnick’s assertion that any nation would “go through” either island to “basically arbitrage America” feel utterly absurd.

Lutnick said: “Basically, he said, ‘Look, I can’t let any part of the world be a place where China or other countries can ship through them.’ So he ended those loopholes, these ridiculous loopholes.”

“We need the greatness of America to actually be built in America, and he’s tired of being ripped off by the rest of the world,” Lutnick added.

Whether the penguins of the Heard and McDonald Islands plan to announce their own retaliatory tariffs remains to be seen.

‘SNL’ Roasts ‘Insane’ Trump Tariffs With Drunk Driving JokeJESUS TAKE THE WHEEL
Amethyst Martinez
Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, host of Weekend Update.
Barry Levitt

Barry Levitt

Freelance Writer

blevitt93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
PoliticsBloodied Trump Fan Pulls Rifle in Anti-MAGA Clash at ‘Hands Off’ Rally
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsRFK Jr. Makes Jaw-Dropping Gaffe About Measles Outbreak
The Swamp
PoliticsTrump Has Another Miracle Golf Victory at His Own Course
Catherine Bouris
MediaColin Jost Calls Out ‘SNL’s’ Most Problematic Episode Ever
Michael Boyle