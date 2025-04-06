‘SNL’ Roasts ‘Insane’ Trump Tariffs With Drunk Driving Joke

“Saturday Night Live” had its own spin on President Donald Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs— including comparing the market-crushing policy to drunk driving.

During the show’s Weekend Update segment, host Colin Jost compared the week’s stock market nosedive to the COVID-19 crash of 2020.

“I love that you can intentionally ruin the economy and still get to stay president,” said Jost, setting up a joke. He added, “It’s like if you drunk drove your car through the window of the DMV and they were like, ‘License renewed!‘”

Although many MAGA loyalists have commended Trump for wanting to run the country like a business, Jost pointed out that Trump is also known for his multiple business failures.

“Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion,” said Jost. “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at ‘Goodnights’”—a callback to Wallen’s viral abrupt exit last week after performing as the show’s musical guest.

Possibly one of the biggest blunders to come out of Trump’s tariffs were that they were imposed on three deserted islands, only inhabited by penguins. And Jost deftly turned the gaffe into a gag.

“Well,” Jost said, “Maybe penguins shouldn’t keep pushing their gay agenda,” a reference to some penguins being known to have homosexual relationships, as explained by Tufts University.

Democrat Cory Booker, who spoke for 25 hours in D.C. to protest the president’s flurry of executive orders, also wasn’t spared by Weekend Update’s roasts.

“I’ve been talking for 45 seconds and I already want to go home,” said host Michael Che. “The previous record was actually held by Strom Thurmond, who spoke for over 24 hours to protest the Civil Rights bill. And look how effective that was.”