‘SNL’s’ Donald Trump Swipes Morgan Wallen’s ‘God’s Country’ Protest

Saturday Night Live‘s latest cold open mostly mocked President Donald Trump for his recent market-crashing tariffs, but it also took aim at the show’s recent musical guest, Morgan Wallen.

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as Trump and joked about the uninhabited island of McDonald, which the real-life Trump put tariffs on—despite its only residents being penguins.

“I want to go to there,” Trump said of the island. “Get me to God’s country, right?”

The audience applauded. Johnson’s Trump smirked and added, “Remember that?”

The joke referred to how Wallen had walked off the SNL stage in the middle of the closing credits of last week’s episode.

Shortly after his seemingly sudden departure, Wallen posted a picture of his private jet leaving New York City on Instagram, with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

The comment received some backlash, but also opened up a new business opportunity for Wallen: selling “Get me to God’s country” merchandise.

Wallen’s behavior sparked a round of online outrage and speculation, and several SNL cast members even chimed in with their thoughts.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that,” Kenan Thompson said about Wallen on Monday. “I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

Thompson added, “The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country?”

Mike Myers also returned as Elon Musk for a few timely jabs.

“Elon is great, but sadly it’s time to never see you again,” Trump told Musk, referencing the growing rumors of GOP insiders who don’t want him around.

“Before I go,” Musk said. “I just wanted to say that I’m really smart, and these tariffs sound really dumb.”

“Okay, thanks Elon,” Trump said, brushing him off. “Good luck on Mars.”

During the night’s “Weekend Update” segment, co-anchor Colin Jost also joked about the Wallen situation.

“Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion,” Jost said of the stock market’s historic lows, before adding: “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnight.”