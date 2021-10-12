Coroner to Reveal New Details on Gabby Petito’s Death
FINAL MOMENTS
Authorities in Wyoming are due to disclose the findings of Gabby Petito’s autopsy at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has already determined that the 22-year-old Long Island native was the victim of homicide, but a full forensic identification of the remains was pending. Blue could also reveal the cause of death at the 2:30 p.m. ET press conference, which is expected to shed more light on Petito’s final moments. She was found dead near a camping area in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, nearly three weeks after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, mysteriously returned home to Florida without her. The “van-lifer” couple had been in the middle of a cross-country road trip when Petito’s family said they grew alarmed after she seemingly vanished following a bizarre text message. Laundrie is now the subject of a massive manhunt, with an arrest warrant out for him for allegedly using Petito’s bank card after her death.