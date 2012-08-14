Texas A&M Shooter’s Mother: Caffall Had Mental ‘Difficulties’

Read it at Huffington Post
The mother of the man accused of a deadly shooting near Texas A&M University said Monday night that her son had mental “difficulties,” and police said the suspect was being served with an eviction notice at the time of the shooting. On Monday night, police identified Thomas Caffall as the man suspected of killing two and wounding four others before being shot to death by police. Police said Brazos County Constable Brian Bachmann, who was serving the eviction notice, and bystander Chris Northcliff, 51, were killed. Three other College Station police officers were injured and a Houston mother was also shot.