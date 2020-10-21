Texas Attorney General Fires Top Aide Who Accused Him of Bribery

CHEAT SHEET
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fired a top aide who was one of several signatories on a letter accusing him of bribery, The Texas Tribune reports. Lacey Mase, the deputy attorney general for administration, and several others in Paxton’s office penned a letter to the state government’s human resources department in early October accusing him of taking bribes and using his office to benefit a longtime donor, Nate Paul, a real estate developer battling several bankruptcies. Mase told the Tribune her departure “was not voluntary.” Paxton has denied the allegations and refused calls to resign over the scandal. Several of his appointees have stepped down in the wake of the accusations.