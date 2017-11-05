Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: More Conceal Carry Guns Would Stop Mass Shootings

Read it at Toronto Star
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Sunday that mass shootings can be prevented if more people carry concealed guns. “If somebody's willing to kill someone they're also going to be willing to violate a gun law. In Texas at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry,” he said on Fox News. “And so if it's a place where somebody has the ability to carry, there's always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many.” His comment comes in response to the shooting at a Texas church Sunday morning that killed at least 20 people– the deadliest church shooting in American history.