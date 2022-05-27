Texas Chief Admits Cops Made ‘Wrong Decision’ Not to Storm Uvalde Classroom

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw admitted Friday that cops made the “wrong decision” by not immediately storming the classroom where Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was slaughtering children and teachers.

“From the benefit of hindsight, from where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” he said Friday. “It was the wrong decision, period, there’s no excuse for that.”

McCraw said officers treated the situation as if they were dealing with a “barricaded subject,” giving them time to retrieve keys to the classroom and wait for further backup with tactical equipment. But in reality, it was still an active-shooter situation, with kids in the room who “clearly” remained at risk, he said.

“From what we know, there should have been an entry as soon as you can,” he said. “When there’s an active shooter the rules change, it’s no longer a barricaded subject, we don’t have time.”

McCraw read aloud summaries of desperate 911 calls made from inside the school as more than a dozen officers crowded a hallway outside the classroom where Ramos committed his massacre. At 12:03 p.m.—more than 25 minutes after the first cops arrived—an unidentified person from inside the school called for help, whispering that she was in room 112.

At 12:10 p.m., that person called again to say that “multiple” people had been killed. At 12:16, she called again to say “eight to nine students” were still alive. Several more calls were made pleading for help, including a call at 12:47 p.m. in which someone urged dispatchers to “please send the police now.” It wasn’t until 12.50 p.m. that tactical units stormed the classroom, killing Ramos.

