Texas Cop Fatally Shoots Woman Who Allegedly Shocked Him With Taser

A Texas cop allegedly shot and killed a woman who police say shocked him with his own taser, The Houston Chronicle reports Tuesday. The officer, who has been placed on paid administrative leave, saw 44-year-old Pamela Turner outside a Houston apartment complex late Monday night. The officer “had prior dealings” with Turner, who was facing charges for allegedly assaulting an apartment manager who’d tried to evict her weeks earlier. She was accused of scratching the manager’s nose, ripping off her glasses, and ramming a log through the windshield of someone else’s car days later. When the officer tried to arrest her, the Associated Press reports, Turner allegedly grabbed his taser and shocked him in the groin—prompting him to pull out his gun and fire five times.

Although she reportedly yelled that she was pregnant, a department spokesman said that she was not. Turner was hit at least once, and died on the scene. Her sister, Antoinette, told Click 2 Houston that Turner has two children, and that she’d previously said that the officer had harassed her. She added that Turner was also on medication for schizophrenia. “It’s a tragic event for everybody involved,” the department spokesman said. “Of course, our hearts go out to the families of the deceased, as well as our officer.”