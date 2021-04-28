Texas Coroner Rules Death of Black Man in Sheriff’s Custody a Homicide
‘RESTRAINT STRUGGLE’
A county medical examiner in North Texas ruled Wednesday that the death last month of a Black man in sheriff’s custody was a homicide. Collin County coroner Dr. William Rohr wrote that Marvin Scott III’s cause of death was “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.” The medical examiner plans to run more tests before releasing the official autopsy report. Scott’s family members have viewed footage from more than five hours of his time in jail and called his treatment “horrific, inhumane, and disheartening.” Scott was arrested at an outlet mall on March 14, and started to “exhibit some strange behavior” in custody, according to authorities. After officers restrained him, he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Though none of the officers involved in Scott’s death have been publicly identified, seven have been fired, and an eighth resigned. One was reinstated.