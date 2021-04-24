Texas Couple Who Tried to Scrub Bragging Vids Are Arrested for Capitol Riot
PARTNERS IN CRIME
A couple from Montague County, Texas, have been arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection—and broadcasting it all over social media. According to court documents, CCTV captured Mark Middleton swearing at cops and pushing against a police line during the melee, while his wife Jalise reached over a barricade and hit officers with her hand. In multiple photos and videos posted to Facebook, they bragged about being “the first group to storm the Capitol.” Mark described being on the front lines and helping to “push down the barriers” before he was “pepper-sprayed, clubbed and tear-gassed.” “Make America great again! Freedom!” he says in the video. At one point, they said they had to retreat back to their hotel to “recoup” and “get dry clothes on.” The couple deleted all the posts two days later, the FBI said.