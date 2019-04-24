A Texas couple was sentenced to 60 years in prison after they filmed themselves sexually abusing over two dozen children, including babies. According to the Associated Press, Christopher and Sarah Rashelle Almaguer pleaded guilty to “one count each of sexual exploitation of children and production of child pornography” in October and were given the maximum prison sentences by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Christopher’s brother, Paul Perez Jr., was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for two counts of receiving child porn. The judge sentenced all three to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered each to pay $10,000 toward a victims’ compensation fund. The Waco couple filmed themselves abusing at least 25 children between the ages of 8 months and 14 years old, including children they babysat and their own family. The Almaguers were arrested after getting an anonymous tip from a child exploitation hotline. The AP reports it is unclear how many people received the child porn the Almaguers produced.