Texas Court Halts Murderer's Execution

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
The highest criminal court in Texas decided to stop the scheduled execution of Bernardo Tercero Wednesday night. Tercero was convicted of murdering a high school teacher in 1997 while robbing a dry cleaning store. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is stopping the execution to allow a trial court to look into Tercero's claim that there was false testimony presented at his trial. Tercero is Nicaraguan and the President of the country had asked for Texas to spare his life, especially given that his country has no death penalty.