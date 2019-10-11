Texas Federal Judge: Trump’s Emergency Declaration to Fund Border Wall Was ‘Unlawful’

A Texas federal judge ruled against the Trump administration’s plan to divert money from other sources to construct a wall along the southern border. In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge David Briones declared that President Trump’s emergency declaration—which ordered other parts of the government to financially supplement the $1.375 billion Congress allocated for his desired $5.7 billion border wall—was “unlawful.” He specifically wrote that the emergency declaration violated the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and granted the preliminary injunction requested by El Paso, Texas, and the Border Network for Human Rights.