Texas Gov: Ahmed Arrest Not Cool

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott denounced the arrest of 14-year-old Ahmed Mohamed. “The last thing we want to do is put handcuffs on a kid unjustifiably,” Abbott said Thursday. “Just call this a tragic situation. It looks like the commitment to law enforcement may have gone too far and didn’t balance all the facts.” The governor said he appreciated Mohamed’s talent for inventing. “I admire those with ingenuity, and we’re trying to make Texas the state of innovation, where we promote young minds to achieve things like that.”