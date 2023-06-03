Texas Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Care for Minors
DURING PRIDE MONTH?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday banning people under 18 from receiving procedures and treatments for “gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria,” as well as the use of public funds for them. The bill lays out four specific areas of medical care health providers will be prohibited from administering, including surgeries “that sterilize the child,” mastectomies, drugs “that induce transient or permanent infertility,” and procedures removing “otherwise healthy or non-diseased body tissue.” It is riddled with common conservative arguments against transgender health care for young people, many of which are heavily contested by medical professionals or outright unfounded. For minors already receiving treatment, the bill states that the child “shall wean off the prescription drug over a period of time and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate.” The measure goes into effect Sept. 1.