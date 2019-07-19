CHEAT SHEET
FAST FOOD MARGINALIZATION
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs So-Called ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ Bill
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clearly thinks you should Eat Mor Chikin. Abbott signed the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law on Thursday, making it illegal for the government to take “adverse actions” against any business or individual based on religious or moral beliefs, NBC News reports. “No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners gave to a church or to the Salvation Army or to any other religious organization,” Abbott said on Twitter. The bill is not officially tied to Chick-fil-A, but it was motivated by the popular fast food restaurant after San Antonio’s City Council banned it from opening a location in the city’s airport due to Chick-fil-A’s anti-LGBT history. Critics of the legislation say it is an attempt to undermine LGBTQ equality and promote anti-LGBTQ messages, and have also taken issue with it for distracting from other issues plaguing the state, like education and tax reform.
As NBC News points out, the bill does not fundamentally change any law, as religious freedom is already protected by the First Amendment. But Abbot’s signing of the bill should come as no surprise—he has previously made his dining preferences known.