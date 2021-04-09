Texas Gov. Greg Abbott uttered nary a public syllable when it was revealed in 2019 that 1,000 unaccompanied migrant children had reported being sexually abused or harassed while in federal custody in his home state and elsewhere during the previous four years.

After all, that report came during the Trump administration.

But now Joe Biden is president. And so Abbott scrambled to hold a press conference on Wednesday as soon as state officials received a small number of unsubstantiated tips of abuse and neglect among approximately 1,600 unaccompanied migrant children at a temporary mega-shelter in San Antonio in Bexar County. He was flanked by Stetson-hatted Texas Rangers, the facility behind him as a backdrop, as if it were a crime scene.