Texas Guv Moves to Curb Sexual Harassment at State Capitol After Daily Beast Exposé

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to improve sexual harassment policies at the state capitol following an exposé last week by The Daily Beast. The Texas Tribune followed the Beast’s report by detailing the flawed system of reporting sexual harassment at the statehouse. “Any form of sexual harassment at the Capitol is unacceptable & I will work on remedies to end it,” Abbott said on Twitter. State Rep. Linda Koop recently asked Abbott to revamp the policy, saying staffers were not “fully educated as to where to report misconduct or harassment.”