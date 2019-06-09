Texas Hiker Rescued After a Week Lost in Arkansas Woods

A Texas man who went missing a week ago while hiking through a remote area of Arkansas has been found safe, authorities said. Joshua McClatchy, 38, had texted his mom saying he was lost and in need of help on June 1. After days of searching, McClatchy, who was described as an experienced hiker, was found late Friday in a wilderness area about 105 miles from Little Rock. Searchers spotted him from a helicopter using infrared technology, but it reportedly took rescue teams an hour to reach him and several hours to get him out of the area. He was said to be dehydrated but otherwise in good spirits after his rescue.