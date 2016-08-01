Texas Is Now a Campus Carry State

CHEAT SHEET
Texas is now the eighth state to allow campus carry. Starting Monday, the lone star state's campus carry law goes into effect, allowing anyone who is 21 years old to carry firearms on campus and in university buildings if they have a concealed handgun license. The law was passed in 2015, and the state has since seen protests and meetings to hammer out the details for specific campuses. Private schools and community colleges aren't subject to the law. For the latter, it won't go into effect for another year, and private schools are able to opt out altogether. In public universities, sports arenas and a few other buildings are exempt, including campus daycare facilities.