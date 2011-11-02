Texas Judge Caught Beating Daughter

CHEAT SHEET
This is one viral video that won’t put a smile on your face. A 23-year-old Texas girl with cerebral palsy uploaded a video to YouTube that shows her father—a family law judge—beating her with a leather belt. The video, which was taken in 2004, quickly spread on Twitter and Reddit. She was allegedly attacked after being caught downloading music to her computer. She said that she videotaped the event because it “had happened before and had been escalating.” Police are investigating the judge.