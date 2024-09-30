Man Buys Taylor Swift’s Signed $4K Guitar to Smash It
BAD BLOOD
A Texas man reportedly paid $4,000 for a signed guitar previously owned by Taylor Swift only to promptly smash it with a hammer in a viral video. TMZ reported that the incident took place outside Dallas, Texas, at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner, a non-profit supporting agricultural education for local youth. The guitar, which included a certificate of authenticity, was reportedly donated to the auction by a third party. However, social media commentators believe the instrument being ceremoniously smashed may be connected to Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Amid cheers from a crowd, the man relished in destroying the guitar, drawing responses from commentators. “Imagine hating Taylor Swift so much that you pay $4,000 at an auction for one of her guitars just to destroy it 😱,” wrote journalist David Leavitt on X. Another commentator added, “Who wants to bet that this idiot who paid $4000 to destroy a Taylor Swift guitar whines about the price of eggs.”