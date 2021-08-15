CHEAT SHEET
Texas Man Killed After Party Boat Capsizes During Storm
A Texas party boat capsized on Saturday night, leaving one person dead, NBC News reports. There were 53 passengers aboard the double-deck boat that tipped over in Lake Conroe, just over 50 miles north of Houston. High winds from a storm in the area caused the boat to topple over just nearly halfway into a 90-minute cruise. Everyone on board has been accounted for, including an 18-month-old infant who was the youngest passenger on board. “I think the community coming together before the cops got here really saved a lot of people,” said Brock O’Rourke, a local resident. An investigation into the cause of incident is underway.