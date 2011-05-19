Texas Mom Charged With Killing Son

CHEAT SHEET
Police have arrested a Texas mom and charged her with second-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son, whose body was found beside a road in rural Maine. Julianne McCrery was apprehended at a Massachusetts highway stop. She had been wanted since Saturday, when her son’s body was discovered. The cause of death appears to be asphyxiation. Sources tell ABC News that McCrery has admitted to killing her son and dumping his body; she says he died after she accidentally gave him too much cough syrup.