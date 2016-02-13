Texas Newspapers Snub Cruz

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Three Texas newspapers have endorsed Republican candidates other than Ted Cruz — a senator from their own state. The Dallas Morning News on Friday announced its endorsement of John Kasich. "As much as we’d like to see a Texan in the White House, we fear that Cruz’s brand of politics is more about disruption than governing and threatens to take the Republican Party to a dark place," the paper's editorial board wrote. The Houston Chronicle, Cruz's hometown's major daily, endorsed Jeb Bush, saying "either [Cruz or Trump] would be disastrous for the Republican Party, disastrous for the nation." The San Antonio Express-News also endorsed Bush.