Texas Nixes Planned Parenthood Funds

Texas has decidedly to completely cut Planned Parenthood from Medicaid coverage after several manipulated videos alleged the organization was involved in fetal-tissue sales. “The state has determined that you and your Planned Parenthood affiliates are no longer capable of performing medical services in a professionally competent, safe, legal, and ethical manner,” reads a letter sent to Planned Parenthood on Monday. Planned Parenthood has repeatedly said that it does not profit from fetal-tissue donation.