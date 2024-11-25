Rep. Jasmine Crockett Flames GOP for Crying DEI ‘Oppression’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Democrats have more than a few lessons to learn following sweeping Republican victories on Election Day, which saw President-elect Donald Trump take every battleground states over Vice President Kamala Harris. But will they learn the right lessons? The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy say it’s time to ditch their “Republican-lite” strategy and let more rising party leaders such as Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee “tell it like it is.”

During a review of Texas Rep. Michael Cloud’s “Dismantle DEI” bill, Crockett took Republicans to task for attempting to colonize the word “oppression” to dismantle inclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I sit here as a Black woman who practiced civil rights, let me tell you, the reason that my colleagues wanted to make sure you understood the same Black History that your side of the aisle wants to delete out of classrooms is because you can then misuse words like oppression,” said Crockett, a civil rights defense attorney. She added, “There has been no oppression for the white man in this country. You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged across the ocean.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“She’s one of my favorites. She tells it like it is. She speaks truth to power, and she takes no bullshit,” Moodie said of Crockett. “She is like a model Democrat. I wish that the party would be modeled after her, instead of what we have seen for the last, I don’t know, eons.”

Levy added, “I agree with all of that, and I do think the party does need more of that. Unfortunately, it looks like the party is, as usual, going to learn the wrong lessons from Kamala Harris losing to Donald Trump. They’re going to decide they need to be even more ‘Republican-lite.’ And that absolutely sucks.”

Plus! Renée DiResta, associate research professor at Georgetown University, delves into her new book, Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies into Reality.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.