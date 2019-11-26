CHEAT SHEET
Texas GOP’s 2020 Plan Leaked to Democrats
The Texas Republican Party came up with a detailed plan for the 2020 elections, including a strategy to combat the “polarizing nature” of President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for them, however, the document was leaked to Democrats, The Dallas Morning News reports. “Republicans have already fumbled the ball and we aren’t even in 2020 yet,” said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. The dossier listed the state legislative seats the GOP intends to target and a plan to create misleading website names to direct voters to anti-Democratic material.