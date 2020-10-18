Texas Sen. John Cornyn Compares Relationship With Trump to Wives Who Think They Can Change Their Spouse
WELL, THEN
GOP Texas Sen. John Cornyn said his relationship with President Trump is similar to that of some married couples, describing it as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”
In an interview with The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cornyn was asked if he regretted not pushing back more against the president. In response, Cornyn made the married woman comparison before stating plainly he didn’t believe the president could change. “You either love him or hate him, and there’s not much in between,” he said.
The three-term Republican senator, who is up for re-election this year in a relatively close race against Democrat MJ Hegar, also said he shied away from public disagreements with Trump, preferring to discuss them privately.