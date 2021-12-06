Substitute Teacher ‘Relieved of Duty’ After Singing Britney’s ‘Toxic’ in Class
WORK B*TCH
A substitute teacher in Texas has been “relieved of duty” after he was recorded performing Britney Spears on a karaoke machine he had brought to class. Video footage recorded by Bowie High School students showed the unnamed educator belting out “Toxic.” His one-man concert was accompanied by an amateur light show. A spokesperson for the Austin Independent School District confirmed that the teacher, a registered substitute, had been asked to leave after the first-period class on Friday, as he hadn’t been following the district’s “best practices.” The spokesperson said the teacher, who has since found another assignment at Austin High School, had not been arrested. “I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much,” the spokesperson commented dryly.