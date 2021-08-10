CHEAT SHEET
Texas Supreme Court Clears the Way for Arrest of Absent Dems
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that law enforcement officers can detain Democrats in the legislature who had fled the state to prevent Republicans from passing restrictive new voting laws. The liberals’ absence—they have stayed in Washington, D.C. for more than a month now—has denied the conservatives, who hold majorities in both the Texas Senate and House, the necessary quorum for new laws to pass. Republicans in the state House voted later in the day to empower law enforcement to search for the missing lawmakers and return them to their legislative posts “under warrant of arrest, if necessary.” State authorities do not have jurisdiction outside Texas, but some of the missing Democrats have begun returning to Austin.