Texas Teacher Faces Termination After Tweeting at Trump to Get Rid of ‘Illegal Students’

A Texas teacher who publicly complained to President Trump on Twitter about the “illegal students” in her school district is facing possible termination, local news station KXAS reports. Georgia Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, tweeted at Trump’s account in May that Fort Worth Independent School District was being “loaded” with undocumented students. “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote, according to The Washington Post. Clark also reportedly asked Trump to protect her identity, claiming Texas “will not protect whistle blowers” and Mexicans did not “honor our flag.” According to documents from the district, Clark told an investigator she thought her tweets were private messages to the president’s account. KXAS reports the school district is holding a meeting Tuesday evening in order to determine if Clark will be fired.

District records obtained by the local station also indicate Clark had been under investigation for immigration-related remarks, including one instance where she called a group of students “Little Mexico” and demanded a student show their “papers saying [they are] illegal” when they asked to use the restroom.