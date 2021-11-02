CHEAT SHEET
Texas Woman Pointed Loaded Gun at 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater, Cops Say
A 7-year-old’s Halloween took a truly terrifying turn when a woman in Buda, Texas pulled out a gun and pointed it at the child, police allege. Monica Bradford, 35, allegedly whipped out the weapon as the child was trick-or-treating outside her home. Bradford had her front light on, making it appear as though her house was open to kids looking for candy, police said. After the child’s dad called the cops, officers were able to get Bradford to stand down. “There were cops at the end of our street. They stopped us and said nobody’s allowed to go down this street; there’s an incident with a gun involved,” said one neighbor. Bradford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.