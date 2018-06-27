Thai Officials: ‘Clock Is Ticking’ in Search for Teens Trapped in Cave

Thai officials warned Wednesday that time is running out in rescuers’ search for the teenage soccer team and their coach who have been trapped in a complex cave system in northern Thailand for more than 72 hours. CNN reports that more than 1,000 military, administrative, and volunteer workers are working to find and rescue the 12 boys—whose bikes were found near a cave entrance Saturday—but that their efforts have been hampered by heavy rain and flooding. Relatives have set up camp near the rescue site, anxiously awaiting updates. CNN reports that other individuals have survived after spending days trapped in the same caves, and that the boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, had food with them when they disappeared—but that for now, families “can do little but hope.”
