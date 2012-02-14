Thai Police Detain Iranian

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Thai police have detained an Iranian national in connection to three explosions that rocked downtown Bangkok on Tuesday. Israeli officials have already pointed the finger at Iran for the bombing—which took place a day after their embassy staff in India and Georgia were attacked—especially after Thai police confirmed that at least one of the suspects is Iranian. Police arrested the suspect, Saci Morabi, at the hospital after he was injured in the bombing, and a manhunt quickly followed for two other suspects; at least one of them has reportedly been apprehended at the airport trying to leave the country. Police did not confirm the other suspects’ identities or nationalities. Five people, including the bomber, were injured in the blast.