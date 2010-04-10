Thai Protesters Clash With Police

CHEAT SHEET
For weeks, protesters have flooded the streets of Bangkok to call for Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva’s resignation. Saying that he did not come to power democratically, they urge him to call new elections. But their demands have been met with police violence. On Saturday, as Red Shirts stormed the headquarters of the army command in the center of the city, Thai security forces provided more of the same, with water cannons and tear gas, just as they had on Friday when protesters descended on the compound of a satellite center to get a television station back after it had been shut down "to restore peace and order and to stop the spreading of false information to the Thai public," according to the president.