Woman Found Alive in Coffin After Knocking Heard at Crematorium

A 65-year-old woman thought to have died was discovered to be in fact alive in her coffin just moments before she was due to be cremated.

The bizarre incident occurred at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, a Buddhist temple in the northern province of Nonthaburi, Thailand, according to the Associated Press.

Staff reported unusual movements from the white coffin, which had been transported to the temple’s crematorium in the back of a pickup truck.

Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, the Buddhist temple northern Thailand where the woman was found alive in her coffin. Tuayai/Getty Images

A Facebook video shared by the temple reportedly shows the woman stirring and lifting her arms and head.

According to Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, the woman’s brother had driven her 300 miles from Phitsanulok, further north of the temple.

She’s understood to have been bedridden for roughly two years, and presumed dead after she became unresponsive and appeared to have stopped breathing.

Temple staff say they first heard a soft knocking from inside the coffin. When they opened the lid, “I saw her opening her eyes slightly,” Pairat said, adding: “She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

The woman had apparently expressed wishes for her organs to be donated, which her family planned to honor, but a hospital in Bangkok rejected the offer due to the family not having produced an official death certificate.

After realizing she was alive, temple personnel arranged for her to be transferred to a nearby hospital, where they arranged to cover her medical costs.