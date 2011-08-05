Thailand Elects First Female PM

CHEAT SHEET
The Thai parliament elected its first female prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, whose brother Thaksin was toppled and exiled in a military coup in 2006. Shinawatra's party won an absolute majority in Parliament in the July elections, but Thailand remains politically divided between the pro-army establishment and the Red Shirts, who helped vote Yingluck into power and want to punish those responsible for the bloody military crackdown on protesters in Bangkok last year. Thaksin lives in Dubai, where he moved to avoid prison in Thailand, but he remains politically influential.