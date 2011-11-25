Thanksgiving Celebrated at Occupy

CHEAT SHEET
Occupy Wall Street protesters celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday in San Francisco, Oakland, New York, and other encampments across the country. In San Francisco, 400 occupiers were served food by the Glide Memorial Church, and in New York 500 protesters distributed meals. There were confrontations with police in Oakland, however, when police stopped a truck driver who was trying to deliver a portable toilet. Protesters and police squared off, and one person was arrested. In New York there was a confrontation when police told the protesters to stop drumming.