Two Storms Pound U.S. Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Two massive storms are pounding the U.S. with snow, rain and high winds, threatening the travel plans of millions of people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In the west, blizzard and high-wind warnings are in effect across Oregon, California, Nevada and Idaho as a storm brought torrential rain and heavy snow to the area, according to CNN. Meanwhile, a second major storm was making its way over the Midwest on Wednesday, and high winds have been felt from Oklahoma to New York City. Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are expected to see up to a foot of snow. “It’s one of those things, you couldn’t make it up if you tried,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett said of twin storms falling around the holiday. Around 55 million Americans are expected to fly or drive at least 50 miles from their homes for Thanksgiving holiday, according to the American Automobile Association.