The 10 Most Shocking Lost Deaths

Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan)

Between getting abducted and garroted by one of the Others and kicking a nasty heroin addiction in Season 1, Charlie got off to a rocky start on the deathtrap of an island that is Lost. Odds on him surviving until Season 3 seemed grim, but survive he did. That is, until his buddy Desmond started seeing visions of a Charlieless future. By the time Charlie finally kicked the bucket in the third season finale while trying to help the Lostaways reach the outside world for help, it wasn't actually that shocking. What was shocking, however, was how much of a gut-punch it was. R.I.P. Charlie!

The Pilot in the Pilot (Greg Grunberg)

• Read More Lost Coverage from The Daily BeastGreg Grunberg has a knack for popping up in the creations of his childhood friend J.J. Abrams, so a cameo in the Lost pilot episode was practically a given. And though his stint on Lost was short-lived—don't cry for Grunny, he was happily employed on another Abrams show, Alias, at the time—it was certainly memorable. Grunberg played Seth Norris, pilot of the ill-fated Oceanic Flight 815. His shocker of a death at the hands—claws? tentacles?—of the smoke monster set the bar high for "WTF?!" Lost deaths.

Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje)

The Smoke Monster mostly skirted around the edges of Lost after that, making its presence more felt than outright seen, until it decided to rear its ugly, amorphous head in Season 2 to personally take out Nigerian warlord-turned-priest Mr. Eko. Hey, Lost producers, explain the Smoke Monster in Season 6 and we'll forgive you for the whole killing Charlie thing.

Ana Lucia and Libby (Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Watros)

After actresses Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Watros racked up some high-profile DUIs while filming in Hawaii, some fans assumed it was only a matter of time until the two Tailies fell prey to one of the many deathtraps on the Isle of WTF. The question was only what would do them in. Chowed down by Smokey? Drawn and quartered by the Others? Lethal coconut to the cabeza? Nope. Instead, they were both taken out in a one-two shot by supposed good guy Michael, in one of the biggest twists of the series.

Nikki and Paulo (Kiele Sanchez and Rodrigo Santoro)

Nikki and Paulo were introduced in Season 3 as fellow Oceanic survivors who'd somehow avoided screentime for the first two seasons. It was a move intended to bring new blood to a series that had trouble introducing new characters given the whole stuck-on-an-island thing. But, alas, it served to only get fans' blood boiling, and the characters were fairly universally reviled. At the end of a Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Deadesque episode that showed what the pair had been up to while the rest of the Lostaways were tromping about the island, the disastrous duo got bitten by spiders, paralyzed, and buried alive…much to fannish glee.

Shannon Rutherford (Maggie Grace)

By Season 2 of Lost, Shannon (Maggie Grace) had progressed from spoiled princess to honest-to-Smoke-Monster sympathetic character after the death of her stepbrother (and erstwhile lover) Boone in Season 1. Alas, as is the way of Lost, just as her character was getting interesting—thanks to a romance with Sayid and mysterious visions of little-boy-lost Walt—she gets accidentally shot by (irony alert!) Ana Lucia.

Dr. Arzt (Daniel Roebuck)

Know-it-all peripheral pain in the butt Doc Arzt bit it in a brilliantly gory display of irony at the end of Season 1, as he tried to lecture some of the merry adventurers on how to best handle dynamite. Oh, Arzt, we hardly knew ye, but we'll never forget ye.

John Locke (Terry O'Quinn)

Season 4's biggest mystery—whose death shocked Jack (Matthew Fox) enough to want to venture back to the island?—was answered in the season finale with the jaw-dropping reveal of a casket containing the body of that most mysterious of Lostaways, John Locke. Which left Season 5 with the task of answering a new question: How the hell did Locke get in that casket? The answer did not disappoint, as the audience finally got to see how far Locke (and his dear frenemy Ben) would go to protect the island.

Plus: Check out more of the latest entertainment, fashion, and culture coverage on Sexy Beast—photos, videos, features, and Tweets.

The Daily Beast Video curates the most essential and entertaining video, and brings you original and exclusive productions from our talented contributors.