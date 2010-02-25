The 10 Raciest iPhone Apps

This week, Apple removed thousands of naughty iPhone apps from its store, claiming they were inappropriate. Wonder what Steve Jobs might be protecting you from? The Daily Beast has collected 10 of the best.

It was always bound to happen with the iPhone. Where there is Internet, there is Internet porn. And, thanks to a slew of adult-themed apps, the iPhone made exploring X-rated Internet content on the go all too easy for Apple’s liking. So the company hit back.

View Our Gallery of the Naughtiest iPhone Apps Available.

Over the last few days, Apple removed hundreds of racy apps, from iBoobs to Sexy Women, because they feature suggestive pictures of naked or scantily clad women. It was for those same reasons that many of them also made regular appearances in lists of the most downloaded applications.

Yet, some have survived the purge, like Sports Illustrated’s application loaded with revealing shots from its famous swimsuit issue, leading many developers to wonder exactly what constitutes inappropriate material. Those in The Daily Beast’s list of the 10 dirtiest iPhone apps, however, should leave no doubt as to why they were axed.

Among the victims of the purge was a game called SlideHer, a puzzle that challenged users to reassemble a photograph of a scantily clad actress. Another, Sexy Scratch Off, depicted a woman whose dress could be whisked away at the swipe of a finger, revealing her undergarments.

Last June, Apple introduced parental controls and ratings to help keep sex-themed applications away from children. But one analyst, Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray, said that the volume of such apps—which he estimated made up as much as 5 percent of the more than 140,000 apps in the App Store—might have surpassed a level Apple was comfortable with.