The 1975’s Matty Healy Issues Questionable Apology for His Problematic Behavior
LISTENING AND LEARNING
The 1975 frontman Matt Healy has issued another quasi-apology for his recent controversial antics, including a podcast where he laughed at racially offensive jokes about rapper Ice Spice. “Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people,” the British rocker said in a seemingly sarcastic tone at the band’s Hollywood Bowl show on Monday. “And I pledge to do better moving forward. You see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally.” Clearly, the provocateur plans to make The 1975’s latest tour as attention-grabbing as their last. Just last week, Healy told a crowd in Sacramento that the band was going on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows. The concert also featured a naked wax figure of Healy.