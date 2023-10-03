CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    The 1975’s Matty Healy Issues Questionable Apology for His Problematic Behavior

    LISTENING AND LEARNING

    Kyndall Cunningham

    Entertainment Reporter

    Matty Healy performing during The 1975 set at the 2023 Lollapalooza Festival.

    Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

    The 1975 frontman Matt Healy has issued another quasi-apology for his recent controversial antics, including a podcast where he laughed at racially offensive jokes about rapper Ice Spice. “Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people,” the British rocker said in a seemingly sarcastic tone at the band’s Hollywood Bowl show on Monday. “And I pledge to do better moving forward. You see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally.” Clearly, the provocateur plans to make The 1975’s latest tour as attention-grabbing as their last. Just last week, Healy told a crowd in Sacramento that the band was going on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows. The concert also featured a naked wax figure of Healy.

    Read it at Variety