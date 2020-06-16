The ‘30 Rock’ Cast Is Reuniting to Do... Something
Great news, 30 Rock fans: Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy, and the rest of the show’s dysfunctional gang will soon reunite for an NBC event. What, precisely, they’ll be doing, however, remains somewhat unclear.
The Peacock has announced a “first-of-its kind all-audience” event for its Upfront session with advertisers. Cast members including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more will be involved. As for what the event will actually be, NBC says it “will feature guest appearances from talent from across its portfolio and platform, and will highlight new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, and more, from Entertainment to Sports to News.”
“The new format reflects the increasingly direct relationship between NBCUniversal, its fans and its partners, and allows all audiences to tune in for a sneak peek at the future of NBCUniversal’s programming,” the network adds.
“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” the show’s creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”