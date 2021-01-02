The American Money Behind Blacklisted Chinese AI Companies

The Shanghai office of a Chinese artificial intelligence company called SenseTime is home to an inky map of an imagined landscape. Painted by a prominent contemporary artist named Qiu Zhijie, Map of Artificial Intelligence traces milestones of AI’s development in a geographical allegory. AI is SenseTime’s golden goose—and also why the U.S. blacklisted it, along with seven other Chinese tech enterprises, in October 2019.

SenseTime and the seven other firms were added to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Entity List for being part of “China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance.” But that has not steered American money away from these companies, which have been snapping up contracts offered by the Chinese government to track and identify its own citizens in invasive manners.

AI-powered surveillance in China has come a long way. It was only a few years ago when state media regularly aired reports showing rooms full of police officers, each hunched over a screen, watching footage recorded by security cameras to track suspects from pickpockets, to white-collar criminals, to meth kingpins.