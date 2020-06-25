The Bars We Can’t Wait to Visit Again

After months of sheltering in place, David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, co-hosts of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, are daydreaming about visiting their favorite bars around the world.

Listen in as they plan a bar crawl for the ages, which will hit New York, New Orleans, Detroit, Miami, Havana, Tequila, London, Paris and spots in between. Did they miss your favorite establishment? Let the hosts know on Twitter what bar you’d like to visit right now.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong