The Beach Boys Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
The brain behind The Beach Boys died two weeks ago at 82 of respiratory arrest, TMZ reports. Wilson was also suffering from several other health complications, including obstructive sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease, and two infections, sepsis and cystitis. Wilson was also diagnosed with dementia last year. Wilson’s wife, Melinda Ledbetter, had reportedly been taking care of Wilson until her death in Jan. 2024. Afterwards, Wilson’s representatives LeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers were granted conservatorship over the singer-songwriter due to Wilson’s inability to “properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” However, after a career resurgence in the 1980s and 90s, Wilson continued to make music until his death. His most recent projects included the soundtrack for the 2021 documentary Long Promised Road and his 11th studio album, At My Piano, which featured covers of his earlier tracks like “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” Wilson is survived by his first wife, Marilyn Rovell, and his seven children.