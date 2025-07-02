‘The Bear’ Officially Renewed for Season 5 After Cliffhanger Finale

Jim Shooter, the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, died on Monday aged 73 after battling esophageal cancer. Shooter came from a working-class Polish-American family in Pittsburgh. His father was a steelworker, but Shooter had other dreams. When he was just 14, Shooter was hired by DC Comics, then known as “National Comics.” Shooter added several heroes to DC’s legion, including Karate Kid, as well as villains like the Fatal Five and Parasite. Shooter eventually left DC to join Marvel in 1976. Only two years later, he was editor-in-chief. Shooter ran a tight ship, ensuring that books and paychecks were issued on time. He is remembered as a man of principle. Writer Larry Hama recalled on Facebook how Shooter once bent the rules, much against his nature, to put a deceased writer on the company’s health insurance to help assist his widow, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, some felt suffocated by Shooter’s managerial style. Strained tensions with his editors and writers contributed to Marvel’s decision to let him go in 1987. However, Shooter would go on to found three more comic publishers, Valiant, Defiant, and Broadway. “My inner child will always be grateful for his inspiration,” remarked former DC Comics president Paul Levitz.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Marvel Comics Icon Dies at 73 After Cancer BattleA HERO TO COMICSThe comic industry giant is remembered for shaping Marvel in its early days.
- 2‘The Bear’ Officially Renewed for Season 5ORDER UPThe hit FX show has won a total of 21 Emmys since its premiere in 2022.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off at J.Crew’s Online Outlet StoreSALE ON SALEScore even *more* savings (on already-discounted items) at J.Crew’s online outlet during its Fourth of July sale.
- 3‘Squid Game’ Murders Netflix Viewership RecordsPLAYER NO. 1The dystopian drama has had fans in a frenzy since its release on Netflix.
- 4MAGA Profits From Alligator Alcatraz With Baby MerchSNAPPY SOUVENIRSThe controversial new facility has sparked a new fashion line.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Savannah Guthrie Gives Rare Comments About Her Divorce‘HORRIBLE AND SAD’The “Today” host spoke on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast about a difficult period in her life.
- 6Heir to Supermarket Fortune Dead at 62FAMILY BUSINESSMarket of Choice CEO Rick Wright died at his home in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.
- 7Jennifer Aniston’s Next Gig Is Based on a Bombshell MemoirBAD MOMNickelodeon alum Jennette McCurdy released her revelatory memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” in 2022.
- 8Trump Roasts MTG to Her Boyfriend’s FaceROUGH STUFFThe president took some jabs at the MAGA firebrand after bumping into her partner.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is Like Golden Hour in a BottleFILTER EFFECTThe clean, mineral sunscreen imparts a filter-like glow while protecting the skin.
- 9Retired Pittsburgh Steelers Star Dies at 53GONE TOO SOONTight end Oliver Gibson passed away over the weekend.
- 10New Charges for Grief Book Author Accused of Poisoning HubbyA STRONG COCKTAILKouri Richins is now accused of several financial crimes in addition to poisoning her husband Eric.
‘The Bear’ Officially Renewed for Season 5 After Cliffhanger Finale
The Bear has officially been renewed for a fifth season. In a statement Tuesday, FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the Emmy-winning show, which just dropped its fourth season last week, will be returning for another season in 2026. “The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” Landgraf said. “Year-in and year-out, [creator] Chris Storer, the producers, cast, and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.” The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, follows the daily tribulations of a ragtag group of chefs in a struggling restaurant. The series’ fourth season ended on a cliffhanger of a finale that left the future of its characters and its namesake restaurant in question. Since its premiere in 2022, The Bear has won a total of 21 Emmys, including performance recognitions for its lead stars.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts of up to 40 to 50 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 40 to 70 percent off everything sitewide for its annual ‘All Star Sale.’ It’s one of J.Crew Factory’s biggest sale events of the season—and the year, for that matter—so you won’t want to sit this one out. It’s the perfect time to transition your wardrobe to summer without spending a fortune.
Of course, the Fourth of July sale is also a great time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re steeply discounted. After all, elevated basics and impossibly chic office staples are two categories that J.Crew excels at. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $10, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.
After taking the TV world by storm in 2021, South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s hit show Squid Game has somehow continued to beat expectations in its third season. Just three days after the much-anticipated release of the newest season, Squid Game season 3 is the most-watched non-English show on Netflix this week, racking up 60.1 million views. Even more impressively, the show’s third season has already entered the top 10 non-English shows of all time on the streaming service. Hwang’s show follows a group of debt-saddled game show contestants, led by protagonist Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae) as they attempt to navigate a brutal series of children’s games. The prize? A fortune (and survival). The first season of the show is the most-watched show of all time on Netflix. Though critics have become less enamored with the show with each successive season, the latest installment of the series will likely continue to rack up viewership numbers that streaming has never seen before.
MAGA Republicans and others have sought to capitalize on the notorious new “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center by selling merchandise such as baby onesies, T-shirts, and caps. As President Donald Trump toured the controversial Florida Everglades facility on Tuesday, the state’s GOP website and other online stores hawked a new line of fashion, enraging critics who view the centre as inhumane. One website was selling an “Alligator Alcatraz” retro baby onesie with a picture of a large alligator in a swamp for $26.89.
The Florida GOP’s website was also filled with merch, including T-shirts for $30, black mesh trucker hats for $27, and a pair of koozies for $15. “Every shirt, hat, or koozie you grab funds our push to keep Florida tough on crime, and tougher on borders,” the Florida GOP wrote in a fundraising email ahead of Trump’s visit. Alligator Alcatraz is a new state-run migrant detention center being built on an airfield site, in Ochopee, west of Miami. But the center, which will cater for up to 5,000 people, has already sparked daily protests from immigration advocates and environmentalists. Asked on Tuesday if the concept behind the facility was to have alligators or snakes eat illegal immigrants who try to escape, Trump replied: “I guess that’s the concept. This is not a nice business.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Savannah Guthrie is more than 15 years removed from her divorce, but it seems like the split still weighs on her. In an interview on Tuesday with Monica Lewinsky, the Today correspondent said that the end of her marriage was “horrible and sad and it broke my heart and it took me years to recover.” Guthrie met her first husband, Mark Orchard, in 2005 when they were both covering Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse trial—Guthrie for TruTV’s “CourtTV” and Orchard for the BBC. The two journalists married later that year, before parting ways in 2009. Guthrie has long kept mum on the factors behind the divorce, telling Lewinsky that it was the “one thing I didn’t want to talk about” in her book Mostly What God Does. She further explained that “some of it was just too personal and too embarrassing” to include in the 2024 book, which explores the role faith plays in her life. Guthrie met current husband and PR guru Michael Feldman shortly after the divorce, and the couple now has two children. In the interview, Guthrie also delved into the death of her father and her choice to pursue journalism over a legal career.
Rick Wright, CEO of Oregon grocery store chain Market of Choice, whose father founded the business, has died. A press release announcing the death said Wright, 62, died in his Eugene, Oregon, mansion on Sunday of “natural causes.” Wright had served as CEO since his father, Richard “Dick” Wright Sr., retired in 1997. Wright Sr. founded the company in 1979 with a single grocery store in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The younger Wright was responsible for rebranding his father’s stores under the “Market of Choice” name. Under his leadership, the chain expanded from four locations to 12 and began to focus on locally grown food from independent farmers. Market of Choice also noted its CEO’s philanthropic efforts in its Monday press release, including his support for the Oregon food bank Food For Lane County and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Wright is survived by his wife, Debbie, children Zach, Staci, and Sydney, and mother, Marsha.
Jennifer Aniston is set to star in an Apple TV+ drama series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. The 10-episode series will untangle the complicated relationship between a teenage actress on a hit TV kid’s show and her “narcissistic mother” who relishes in her child’s stardom, according to Apple’s logline. Aniston, who is slated to star in a role modeled after McCurdy’s mother, will also be executive producing the series alongside McCurdy and film producer Ari Katcher. McCurdy and Katcher will be serving as the show’s writers and showrunners as well. McCurdy rose to fame as a young star on Nickelodeon’s hit TV show iCarly where she played Sam Puckett. In 2022, the actress released her memoir, which quickly topped The New York Times best seller list, to critical acclaim. The book recounts McCurdy’s struggles as a child actor and her complicated, abusive relationship with her mother Debra McCurdy. Debra died of cancer complications in 2013.
Donald Trump publicly made fun of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a visit to Florida on Tuesday, suggesting it “wasn’t easy” to be her boyfriend. While embarking on a tour of the new “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in Florida with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump bumped into Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn, who is currently dating Greene. “This is the boyfriend, very lucky, of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said Trump while introducing him to DeSantis. “Do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” he added. “She was working out pretty hard this weekend,” Noem quipped in response, before the trio resumed their tour of the facility. Greene, a MAGA diehard, has fallen out of favor with the president in recent weeks after refusing to support his “Big, Beautiful Bill” in Congress after disagreeing with a section on the legislature which would prevent states from regulating AI for ten years. “I am adamantly OPPOSED to this, and it is a violation of state rights, and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” she tweeted in June. The bill passed in the Senate today by a margin of 51 to 50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
Oliver Gibson, a retired NFL defensive tackle who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 53. Born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, Gibson rose to prominence playing high school football, and was even named USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year in 1989. He went on to play college football at the University of Notre Dame before being drafted by the Steelers in 1995. He played nine seasons in the NFL, four with the Steelers and five with the Bengals. Gibson then briefly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills before officially retiring in 2004. After retiring, Gibson returned to his hometown in 2014 to serve as head football coach at his former high school. Several of Gibson’s former teammates, including former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson and former Arizona Cardinals tight end Oscar McBride, who played with Gibson at Notre Dame, shared the news of his death on social media. Gibson’s cause of death has not been revealed.
A Utah woman who allegedly murdered her husband, Eric Richins, by spiking his Moscow mule with fentanyl is now also being charged with a litany of financial crimes. Kouri Richins, a 34-year-old realtor who self-published a children’s book about coping with grief—a year after she allegedly poisoned the father of her three children—now faces more than 30 charges in Summit County Court. In the new filing, prosecutors in Utah allege that Richins took out a series of high-interest loans, falsified financial statements, and swindled her best friend out of $45,000, all to purchase a $2.9 million unfinished mansion. Her plan, according to the state, was to kill her husband for financial gain (his estate was worth $5 million and she was deep in debt) and to escape Eric’s rising suspicions about an affair that she was carrying on. Ironically, Eric had already changed his life insurance policy without his wife’s knowledge to remove her as the primary beneficiary. Still, Kouri Richins allegedly tried to kill her husband twice: first unsuccessfully on Valentine’s Day 2022, by grinding fentanyl pills into his sandwich. Prosecutors say her second attempt, with the deadly cocktail, was sadly successful.