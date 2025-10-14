President Donald Trump took time out of a Tuesday afternoon memorial event for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk to brag about the positive feedback he’s received on his controversial Rose Garden remodel, telling attendees, “This is the first time we’ve been at the new and improved Rose Garden, and people are loving it.” He continued, “They’re loving it like they’ve not loved a lot of things. We have the Presidential Walk of Fame which you just saw, we wanted to get it opened for this occasion.” In addition to paving over the grass and adding patio furniture to the Rose Garden, the president also created a "Walk of Fame" that features portraits of Trump’s predecessors—save for President Joe Biden, who is represented with a photo of an autopen. Trump went on to discuss the weather, adding, “We were hoping we were able to get outside, and the weather allowed us to. It was supposed to be a terrible, rainy day, I was telling Erika [Kirk], and God was watching and he didn’t want that for Charlie, he just didn’t want that.”
An emotional Robert Irwin was seen being comforted by Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough following Tuesday night’s episode. The hit show’s theme was “Dedication Night,” where the celebrities paid tribute to someone special in their lives. The 21-year-old Australian dedicated his dance to his mother, Terri. Irwin and his partner, Witney Carson, danced to the ballad “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins. Their contemporary routine ended with Irwin’s mother making a surprise cameo. Ditching her trademark khaki for a yellow dress, Terri was twirled by her son as the pair held hands, before embracing each other after the dance ended. Visibly upset after the performance, Irwin was embraced by Hough and fellow contestants in footage posted by Variety. During the ABC show, Irwin spoke about the death of his famous father, Steve, in 2006, when Robert was only 2 years old. Stating that he had “never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude” he felt for his mother, Irwin said “I just wish that my dad was there, but she was there—and that was enough.” He added, “I struggle a lot with losing dad and she always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I want her to know how proud my dad would be of her.” Bindi Irwin, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2015, posted a photo with her mother and father on Instagram ahead of her brother’s performance, adding “Get your tissues ready. So proud of my family.”
General Hospital star Kirsten Storms will undergo surgery for an aneurysm that was discovered in her brain in January. “My brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me,” the 41-year-old actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday. Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on General Hospital, said the aneurysm was discovered during a follow up scan after doctors removed a cyst from her brain in 2021. An aneurysm is a weakened or bulging artery wall in the brain. To combat this, Storms will undergo a coiling procedure to block the blood flow to the aneurysm. Storms has taken a leave of absence from General Hospital to relieve the stress contributing to her brain issues, and has moved from L.A. to Nashville to be with her daughter Harper. Storms also revealed in her Instagram post that she wanted to share the details about her health struggles to correct a rumor floated by a “blogger” that she checked into the hospital in January after a suicide attempt. “I couldn’t understand why a person would makeup something that terrible, when they had no idea why I was really there,” she said.
The Beatles Biopics Have Found Their Brian Epstein in James Norton
Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics have found their Brian Epstein, Deadline reports, with sources telling the outlet that English actor James Norton will be playing the Fab Four’s manager. While representatives for Sony declined to comment, if confirmed, Norton will be joining Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn, who will be playing Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison respectively. Other actors said to be attached to the project include Shogun‘s Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd; the latter casting was confirmed by Boyd herself on social media. Norton’s most recent role was on Netflix’s House of Guinness, and his other credits include roles in War & Peace, Grantchester and Happy Valley, as well as Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women and an upcoming role in House of the Dragon season three. Brian Epstein managed The Beatles from 1961 until his premature death at the age of 32 in 1967, which Lennon later said was the beginning of the end of the band. Paul McCartney famously said of Epstein, “If anyone was the fifth Beatle, it was Brian.”
The renowned The Passion of the Christ’s sequel has an entirely new cast. Director Mel Gibson has re-cast Jesus and Mary Magdalene for The Resurrection of the Christ, the follow-up to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ. The shooting for the film started last week at Rome’s Cinecittà studios. Gibson’s first installment was shot more than 20 years ago. The first film was hugely successful, becoming one of the largest-grossing independent films of all time with a worldwide box office of $610 million. The upcoming film’s plot transitions from the first film’s coverage of the 12 hours before Christ’s crucifixion; to the aftermath taking place three days after the event. A source told Variety, “They would have had to do all this CGI stuff... de-aging and all that” “that would have been very costly.” The role of Jesus has now been given to Jaakko Ohtonen, replacing the original star Jim Caviezel. Mary Magdalene, who was played by Monica Bellucci in the first film, will be portrayed by Cuban actress, Mariela Garriga. The Resurrection of the Christ will be told in two films, the first part is set to be released on Good Friday in 2027.
Home Alone star Daniel Stern was rushed to the emergency room for a medical emergency. The actor is well-known for his role as Marv Merchants in Home Alone, as Phil Berquist in City Slickers, and was the voice of Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years. The actor, 68, was taken to the ER by the Ventura County Fire Department on October 7th. The reason for the rushed visit has not been disclosed. The fire department reported that Stern was assessed by firefighters and was then taken to a nearby hospital. Sources told TMZ that the actor has since been released. Stern’s representatives confirmed that he is now doing well. Stern has transitioned his career into being an artist and he specializes in bronze structures. Stern’s art pieces have been made for California public art projects in San Diego, Pasadena, Palm Desert, Temple City, Monrovia, and Agoura Hills.
Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Wendy Osefo is no longer a professor at Wesleyan University after allegedly faking a home burglary. The 41-year-old reality star was teaching a sociology course called “The Sociology of Reality TV: Race, Colorism, and Xenophobia,” after joining the academic institution in 2024. Another professor will take over the class. The university confirmed she was released from her role in a statement to The U.S. Sun, that read “Wendy Osefo is no longer an employee of Wesleyan University.” Dr. Wendy, who joined the RHOP cast in 2020 for the show’s fifth season, was indicted on fraud charges last week alongside her husband, Edward Osefo, for allegedly falsely claiming her $1 million house had been ransacked while on vacation. But after Wendy posted a photo on Instagram wearing a diamond ring that was allegedly reported as stolen, Carroll County police made the arrest. The couple face a total of 34 felony and misdemeanor charges including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and making false statements to the police. “It was a shock,” said Dr. Wendy’s teaching assistant Mariah Wilson to The Wesleyan Argus, the school’s paper. “Having taken her class last fall, I didn’t expect it.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Wendy Osefo’s representative for comment.
Oscar-winning actress and Reese’s Book Club founder Reese Witherspoon has announced her first book, Gone Before Goodbye. The thriller, released Tuesday, was created in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben, who Witherspoon called “the greatest thriller writer there is right now.” The co-authors appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss how the Legally Blonde actress approached the thriller writer to bring her idea to life. “The crazy thing is, I’ve never had an idea for a novel. I’m always the actor that shows up and executes on someone else’s vision,” Witherspoon said. “I thought maybe I should take the big leap and try and build the whole world.” The pair brainstormed for hours to tell the story of an Army combat surgeon pulled into an international conspiracy while dealing with her personal life. “I can create characters, but he can create hooks,” Witherspoon said. The Big Little Lies star revealed that her idea came after reading Kirstin Chen’s Counterfeit. “I thought, does that happen? Do people do illegal things to get the surgeries they need? I started asking surgeons...and I finally got a yes.” The pair also discussed potentially translating the idea for the big screen: “It’s crossed our mind,” she said.
A 500-year-old pendant commissioned by King Henry VIII is set to sell for more than $4 million after being discovered in a field by a man with a metal detector. The Tudor Heart, as it is now known, was found in 2019 by cafe owner Charlie Clarke in the U.K., who is set to become a millionaire when it goes up for auction next month. The artifact, a 24-karat gold pendant inscribed with the letters ‘H’ and ‘K,’ is believed to have been created in 1518 to commemorate the betrothal of King Henry and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon’s daughter, Princess Mary, to the French heir apparent. “We have absolutely nothing of this complexity or type surviving from Henry VIII’s early reign,” curator Rachel King told The Art Newspaper, who said the item was likely gifted to someone of high status, like a “son of a knight or a baron or above”. Clarke previously told The Guardian his “once in 30 lifetimes” find caused him to “shriek like a schoolgirl,” adding “When you see that color then that is what you are there for as a metal detectorist.” The British Museum is currently seeking funds to purchase the pendant on behalf of the U.K. before it goes up for auction to a private collector.
Legendary R&B singer D’Angelo has died at 51 from pancreatic cancer Tuesday morning. Sources close to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg told TMZ the singer died after privately battling the disease. Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, Virginia, the singer amassed four Grammys over the span of his 34-year music career, cementing his legacy as a luminary of the neo-soul genre. In 1995, he released hit debut album Brown Sugar. D’Angelo launched his second album Voodoo in 2000, which included his emblematic single “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” Both Voodoo and “Untitled” earned a Grammy for best R&B album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, respectively. Throughout his career, D’Angelo collaborated with the likes of Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Angie Stone, and Jay Z. In 2014, he released his third studio album, Black Messiah, which earned critical acclaim. GQ labeled the singer “the next Marvin Gaye” that same year. Tributes have already begun to pour in for the late musician. Rapper Tyler the Creator posted a photo of D’Angelo, leaving the caption blank. DJ Premier wrote on X, “we have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love you KING.” The singer is survived by two sons and a daughter. The mother of his first son was singer Angie Stone who tragically died on March 1 at the age. of 63 in a car accident.